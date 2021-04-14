Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,695,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.