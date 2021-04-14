Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,323 shares of company stock valued at $27,761,266 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

