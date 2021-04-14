Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

