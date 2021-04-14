Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 15703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Specifically, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,367,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.