Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading Down 9.9%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.89. 25,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 184,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $47,934,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $4,966,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $695,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.