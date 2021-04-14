KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 211.4% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KT by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KT by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 156,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

