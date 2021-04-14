Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%.

KRUS stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $264.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

