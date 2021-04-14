Kwmg LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTY. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,328,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $3,282,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of URTY stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

