Kwmg LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 91,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,088. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

