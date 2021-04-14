L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.33.

NYSE LHX opened at $208.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.22. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

