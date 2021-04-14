Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $254.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.18. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $136.38 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.