Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

