Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO Acquires $20,360.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $20,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $304.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landec by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after buying an additional 151,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

