Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Stephens cut Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.93. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $177.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

