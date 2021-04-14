Lazard Ltd to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Shares of LAZ opened at $44.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lazard by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

