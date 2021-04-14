LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.59. 14,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

