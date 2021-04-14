Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

