Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $827,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.83. 40,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

