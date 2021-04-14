Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 11,425 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 60.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $369,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 92,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.53. 323,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $415.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.45.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.