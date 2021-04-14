LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $200.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Northland Securities from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist cut their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.31.

Shares of TREE opened at $230.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.12. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.32 per share, for a total transaction of $408,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $26,713,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in LendingTree by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

