Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $260,111.25 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

