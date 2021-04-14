Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 55,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 928,044 shares.The stock last traded at $8.20 and had previously closed at $8.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,958 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 127,329 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 896,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2,359.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 329,262 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 315,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

