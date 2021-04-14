Linda Stinson Sells 21,750 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,893.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

NYSE ELVT opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ELVT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

