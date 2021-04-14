LINKA (LINKA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.09 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $1.09 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00064702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.03 or 0.00686093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00088697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036396 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

