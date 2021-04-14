Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $677,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,222. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.33.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

