Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,319 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of National Grid by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

