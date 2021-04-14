Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $201.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.