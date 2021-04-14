Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 343 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.61. 55,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.07. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

