Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 75 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Investors Title worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Investors Title by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Investors Title by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average of $156.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $96.45 and a twelve month high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

