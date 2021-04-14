Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

LMT stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

