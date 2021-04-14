Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

