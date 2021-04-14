Lookers (LON:LOOK) Price Target Raised to GBX 90

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Lookers stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.55. The company has a market capitalization of £281.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. Lookers has a 52 week low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.37 ($0.96).

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

