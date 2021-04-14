LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,398 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

