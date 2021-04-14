LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 733,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,439,000 after buying an additional 228,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,306 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,811,000 after purchasing an additional 103,970 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,496,000.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $331,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

GWRE opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.79 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

