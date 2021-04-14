LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,219 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

