LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Textainer Group worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

