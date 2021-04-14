LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $66.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $147.71 and last traded at $147.47, with a volume of 5880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.52.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in LPL Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

