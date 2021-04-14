Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Boosted by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

LULU stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.60 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

