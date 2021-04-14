Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUN. CSFB raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.80 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.60.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.73. 1,155,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 64.09. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.12.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

