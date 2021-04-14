LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $106.07. 13,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,571. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

