Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $111.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 50,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,593,183 shares.The stock last traded at $96.35 and had previously closed at $93.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

