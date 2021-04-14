Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Magyar Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547. Magyar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey, the United States. The company's product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as savings, demand, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.