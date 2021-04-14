MahaDAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $12.08 million and $2.23 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $8.66 or 0.00013797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00268603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.50 or 0.00716451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,719.88 or 0.99969277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.11 or 0.00878412 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

