Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Up 444.6% in March

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 444.6% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJWL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 923,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,936,846. Majic Wheels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

