Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Man Wah Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAWHY)

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.