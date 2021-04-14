Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the March 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 955,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Manitex International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,562. The firm has a market cap of $174.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

