MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $545.00 at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $574.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $539.68 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $391.74 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.