Marlin Hits Market Cap of $147.23 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Marlin has a total market cap of $147.23 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00267741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.78 or 0.00725989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,981.04 or 0.99599751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.94 or 0.00875684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

