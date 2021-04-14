Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.62

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.62 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 2597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

