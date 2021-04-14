Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSLH. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 714.50 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 691.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 701.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 594.58. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 66 shares of company stock valued at $45,124.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

